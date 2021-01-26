Skip to Content

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 26 at 9:56AM EST until January 26 at 5:00PM EST by NWS State College PA

Updated
Last updated today at 3:15 pm
9:56 am Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation. Additional sleet accumulations of
less than one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE…Portions of central Pennsylvania.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM EST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on
driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania
roadways.

Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway
and traffic conditions.

To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook
page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp.

National Weather Service

