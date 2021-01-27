89 foreigners arrested at Thai bar flouting COVID-19 rules

BANGKOK (AP) — Police in Thailand say they have arrested 89 foreigners for violating coronavirus regulations at a party organized by a bar on a popular resort island. The raid on the Three Sixty Bar on Koh Phangan also netted 22 Thais, including one identified as the bar’s owner and another who sold drinks there. An immigration police official says the gathering was illegal under a national state of emergency declared last March to combat the coronavirus. Those arrested are from more than 10 countries, including the U.S., Britain, Switzerland and Denmark. Koh Phangan is a popular destination for young backpackers and is known especially for its Full Moon beach parties. However, Thailand has barred virtually all tourists from entering the country since last April.