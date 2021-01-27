Activists call for answers from Binghamton Police reform meetings

(WBNG) -- After the Binghamton Police Department held a meeting to discuss reform policies, resident activists are demanding answers on the department's plans.

The D.A.R.O.C. Community Task Force, which stands for Divestment, Accountability, and Reinvestment in our Community, held a small rally on Wednesday, calling for significant change within BPD. The group says they have collected hundreds of surveys through grassroots activism, and have data on what the community would like to see.

One of their top issues is the lack of communication and transparency from within the department.

"What we want is an increase in transparency and accountability. For example, that the Binghamton Police Department post annual reports on its website, or release misconduct records of its police officers online," said Tina Chronopoulos with D.A.R.O.C.

The group, along with other local organizations, are also focused on eliminating racial profiling, hiring mental health counselors instead of more police officers, removing school resource officers, and the de-militarization of police. Truth Pharm, an advocacy group at the rally, is also calling for more resources to combat substance use disorders in the community.

"Binghamton residents have already done the leg work in re-imagining community safety, and we're here today to demand a shift in city funding that will allow our dreams of a safe and healthy community to become a reality," said Courtney Hayes with Truth Pharm.

Law enforcement agencies across New York State must adopt a plan for reform by April 1 to be eligible for state funding.