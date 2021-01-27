Asian shares mixed as focus turns to Federal Reserve meeting

Stocks are mixed in Asia as investors focus on the Federal Reserve policy meeting that ends Wednesday. Shares rose in Hong Kong and Tokyo but fell in Seoul and Sydney. Shanghai was little changed. Investors are weighing solid corporate earnings results against growing concerns over the pandemic. Many large companies are reporting this week from all parts of the economy, including American Express, Johnson & Johnson, Apple and General Electric. On Tuesday, shares were mostly lower on Wall Street, with the benchmark S&P 500 losing 0.1%. The Fed is expected to keep its extremely supportive policy stance unchanged given the slow progress in vanquishing the pandemic.