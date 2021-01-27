Baker scores 23 to carry Duquesne past Fordham 86-62

NEW YORK (AP) — Chad Baker had 23 points as Duquesne routed Fordham 86-62. Marcus Weathers had 19 points and 12 rebounds for Duquesne. Michael Hughes added 13 points, 11 rebounds and six assists, and Tyson Acuff had 11 points. Duquesne posted a season-high 25 assists, and scored a season-high 48 points in the second half. Chris Austin had 19 points for the Rams, who have now lost six straight games. Ty Perry added 13 points, and Joel Soriano had 10 points and 10 rebounds. The Dukes improve to 2-0 against the Rams for the season. Duquesne defeated Fordham 48-45 on Jan. 9.