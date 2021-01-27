Battling COVID-19, South Africa prepares for first vaccines

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Battling a COVID-19 resurgence driven by a more infectious variant, South Africa is preparing to roll out its first vaccines to the country’s frontline healthcare workers. Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said a delivery of 1 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine is expected to arrive at Johannesburg’s international airport on Monday and there are plans for jabs to be given to doctors and nurses starting in mid-February. Mkhize said South Africa intends to vaccinate 67% of its 60 million people in 2021, starting with the most vulnerable health care workers.