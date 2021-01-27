Skip to Content

Brazil’s Bolsonaro cries foul over reports on condensed milk

7:02 pm National News from the Associated Press

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro has attacked the media after reports that his administration spent $3 million on cans of condensed milk in 2020. The decision triggered a debate over spending priorities weeks after Bolsonaro declined to extend a pandemic welfare program for his poorest countrymen. The president used expletives and insults against journalists while addressing dozens of supporters at a restaurant in Brasilia, adding the 2.5 million cans of condensed milk, one of his favorite desserts, will feed more than 370,000 members of the armed forces, among others.  

