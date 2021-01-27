Census data for congressional seats still months away

A Census Bureau official says that the numbers used for divvying up U.S. congressional seats among the states won’t be ready until the end of April. A top bureau official said Wednesday that the new goal for finishing data processing for the apportionment numbers is now April 30. The deadline for turning in the apportionment numbers has been a moving target since the pandemic upended the Census Bureau’s once-a-decade head count of every U.S. resident. The numbers were supposed to be turned in at the end of last year. Government attorneys most recently had said that the numbers wouldn’t be ready until early March because of data irregularities.