Child sexual abuse lawsuit ‘window’ moves near referendum

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The state House has given its final approval to a proposal to change the Pennsylvania Constitution to give those who say they were victims of child sexual abuse a retroactive two-year “window” in which to file civil lawsuits no matter how long ago the alleged abuse occurred. It passed the state House on Wednesday, leaving only one more vote in the Senate and approval in a public referendum before it can become law. State representatives voted 187 to 15 for the constitutional amendment. If the Senate follows suit, it could be on the ballot for the May 18 primary.