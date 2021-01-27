Cyprus to start loosening COVID-19 lockdown next month

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus’ health minister says a steady decrease in new coronavirus infections three weeks into a nationwide lockdown is allowing for the start of the gradual, targeted lifting of closures and restrictions. The minister said Wednesday that the first places to reopen as of Feb. 1 will be hair and beauty salons followed a week later by retail stores, shopping malls and elementary schools. Students in their final year of high school will also go back to classes on Feb. 8. The health minister said twice-a-day excursions requiring text message approval remain in effect for now because authorities want to avoid “hasty, high-risk actions” that would undermine efforts for a speedy return to normality.