EU border agency suspends operations in Hungary

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — The European Union’s border control agency is suspending operations in Hungary after the government in Budapest did not comply with a ruling by Europe’s highest court on the rights of asylum-seekers. A Frontex spokesperson told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the decision followed Hungary’s failure to correct the problems identified in the European Court of Justice’s December ruling. Frontex’s move to pull its personnel is the first time the border agency has stopped its activities in an EU nation. A Hungarian government spokesperson didn’t respond to a request for comment. Prime Minister Viktor Orban has refused to follow EU policies that are designed to divide responsibility for migrants and refugees among member nations.