Good Shepard Fairview Home sees success in its vaccine rollout

(WBNG) -- While there are many struggles with the vaccine's roll-out, a local nursing home says they are on top of it.

Good Shepard Fairview Home says that vaccinations there have been going well and smoothly.

In fact, they say, that anyone who is an in-house resident in the nursing facility, and barring any new admissions from the hospital, are 100% vaccinated.

Because they have a nursing home, they were part of the federal program and partnered with local pharmacies to distribute the vaccines.

In their case, it was CVS who set up on site clinics, which they say went smoothly.

Good Shepard Fairview says that residents, nurses, and families are grateful to be vaccinated.

"We are dealing with the generation that was the generation where vaccines were rolling out quite frequently, you had polio, you had measles, small pox, things like that, so that generation was used to vaccines. They were not fearful to it," explains Kathy Swezey, Executive Director of Good Shepard Fairview Home, adding, "They are thankful that it came to that and are hopeful it will be effective."

Good Shepard adds they are fortunate to report that they have seen no major side effects.

They say they still have some second doses to give out, but add that they believe the vaccine is the light at the end of the tunnel.