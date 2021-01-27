Harris shot in final seconds leads 76ers past Lakers 107-106

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tobias Harris swished a jumper with 3 seconds left, ending the Lakers’ 13-0 run and sending the Philadelphia 76ers to a 107-106 win over Los Angeles on Wednesday night. Harris scored 24 points. Joel Embiid had 28 and Ben Simmons had 17 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. LeBron James scored 34 and Anthony Davis had 23. Embiid hurt his back when he was pushed mid-air by James. James was hit with a flagrant foul and Embiid was sent to the bench.