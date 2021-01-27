Hein signs NLI to Mount Olive

TOWN OF UNION (WBNG) -- Maine-Endwell soccer player Emily Hein signed her national letter of intent to continue her athletic career at the University of Mount Olive.

Hein is a three-time State Cup Champion, had four appearances in the U.S. Youth Soccer State Cup and made one appearance at the U.S. Youth Soccer National Championship.

Off the field, Hein is a member of the Girl Up Club, Girls Varsity Club and is active in the Maine-Endwell Soccer Club. She is also active in hercommunity as a mentor at Homer Brink Elementary.

Hein said she's been waiting for this moment for a long time.

"I've been dreaming about this day since maybe U-8 when all of these people coached me," Hein said. "I've known a lot of these girls, I've played with them since I was eight. It's really awesome for them to still be here with me today."

Hein plans to major in exercise science.