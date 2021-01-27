Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Two people familiar with the deal tell The Associated Press that the Philadelphia Phillies and two-time All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto have agreed on a $115.5 million, five-year contract. Realmuto’s average annual salary of $23.1 million will become the highest for a catcher, topping the $23 million Joe Mauer averaged in a $184 million, eight-year deal with the Minnesota Twins for 2011-18. Realmuto was acquired from the Marlins in 2019 in a trade that sent right-hander Sixto Sanchez and catcher Jorge Alfaro to Miami.

BOSTON (AP) — Craig Smith scored with 11 seconds left in overtime, and the Boston Bruins recovered after blowing a two-goal lead to beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2. Brad Marchand had a short-handed goal and assisted on Nick Ritchie’s goal to help the Bruins earn their third straight victory. Tuukka Rask stopped 28 shots, giving up both Pittsburgh goals after he injured himself midway through the third period. Kasperi Kapanen tied it with 3:16 to go for the Penguins. Tristan Jarry stopped 33 shots for Pittsburgh, which had won four straight games since starting the season 0-2.

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Nolan Patrick, Joel Farabee and Ivan Provorov scored third-period goals, and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the New Jersey Devils 5-3 for their first road win. James van Riemsdyk scored two power-play goals and Brian Elliott made 23 saves as the Flyers came back to win after blowing an early two-goal lead. Provorov, who had an empty-net goal, and Claude Giroux each had two assists. Michael McLeod and Travis Zajac scored for the Devils, who hit a crossbar and a goalpost early in the third period with the score tied at 2.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Armando Bacot scored a season-high 21 points and had 10 rebounds to lead North Carolina to a 75-65 victory over Pittsburgh. The Tar Heels (11-5, 6-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) have won three straight and six of their last seven. Garrison Brooks scored 16 points and Kerwin Walton had 10 for the Tar Heels. Justin Champagnie scored 23 points and had 10 rebounds to lead Pitt (8-4, 4-3), who has lost consecutive games for the first time this season. Pitt trailed nearly the entire game. The Panthers used a 10-0 to pull to 68-63 with 3:50 remaining but didn’t get closer.

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Elyjah Williams had a career-high 28 points and Fairleigh Dickinson overcame a 17-point second-half deficit to beat St. Francis (Pa.) 94-92 in overtime. The Knights trailed 53-36 with 16:28 to play, but took their first lead with about two minutes remaining. Maxwell Land hit a jumper with 1:08 remaining for the Red Flash to force overtime tied at 80. The Knights jumped out to a five-point lead in overtime and held on for the win. Jahlil Jenkins added 17 points for Fairleigh Dickinson (3-8, 2-3 Northeast Conference). Ramiir Dixon-Conover had 20 points for the Red Flash (3-9, 2-6).

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tyler Burton had a career-high 25 points as Richmond easily beat Saint Joseph’s 79-56. Jordan Hall led the Hawks with 17 points.