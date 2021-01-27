High-risk sports to return in Tioga County

(WBNG) -- Tioga County Legislative Chair Martha Sauerbrey confirmed high-risk sports will resume in Tioga County starting February 1.

This comes after the New York State Department of Health announced last Friday high-risk sports could return starting February 1.

A press release from the Tioga County Health Department said all Tioga County schools agreed to comply with the Interscholastic Athletic Conference (IAC) reopening plan and to cooperate with Tioga County Public Health. .

The release also said no spectators will be allowed at sporting events, participants must wear face coverings, maintain social distancing and adhere to enhanced disinfection protocols.