“I just want my first dose” – Frustration mounts as rural communities wait for vaccine

SUSQUEHANNA, PA (WBNG) -- Barnes-Kasson Hospital in Susquehanna, Penn. is working to vaccinate the local community, but they're running into some problems.

The hospital received 50% less doses this week than they ordered.

Executive Vice President of Barnes-Kasson David Passetti says the hospital has received about 2,100 doses and administered around 1,600 of those. He adds they have enough for people to return and get their second dosage.

For those that have gotten the vaccine, it's a weight off of their shoulders. "I was very grateful and relieved," says Susquehanna resident Paul Crowell.

Passetti says those who have gotten the vaccine tell him something similar. "Couple of them keep saying they feel like they won the lottery. They've been very anxious to get this. I think they, too, feel like it's the first step in getting back to some normalcy," he says.

For those who are waiting, there is a growing frustration. "People are getting their second doses, I just want my first dose," says Frank Mayorowski.

Of the nearly 13-million Pennsylvanians, around 1% have received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine, leaving millions waiting.

Passetti says there's a long way to go. "There is some encouragement out there that there is a light at the end of the tunnel. Might be a few miles away and we're not going real fast, but at least we're going in the right direction.," he says.