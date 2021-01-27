Iran, Taliban officials say US pushing war in Afghanistan

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian state TV says Iranian and Taliban officials have met in Tehran and are accusing the U.S. of provoking the continuation of war in Afghanistan. Ali Shamkhani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, told visiting Taliban political chief Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar on Wednesday that the U.S. seeks to continue the war in neighboring Afghanistan. Shamkhani says the U.S. tries to blame insecurity and instability in the country on individual Afghan groups. There was no immediate comment from the U.S., which signed a peace agreement with the Taliban last February and met its goal this month of reducing the number of troops in Afghanistan to about 2,500.