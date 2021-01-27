Mercy House receives $140,000 in grants for renovations, music program

(WBNG) -- Mercy House of the Southern Tier announced it received two grants totaling $140,000 from the Hoyt Foundation.

First, it received a $120,00 grant to help renovate and expand the its kitchen.

Mercy House says it serves 10,000 meals a year and the new renovations will allow for more effortless movement throughout the kitchen.

Construction is scheduled to start in the spring.

Additionally, Mercy House received a $20,000 Music Therapy grant. Musicians will be hired to engage with the residents to "enhance comfort care."

The music program will start once it is safe, following the COVID-19 vaccination process, Mercy House says.

Mercy House Executive Director Linda Cerra stated she is thankful for the grants.

“This grant award is truly appreciated and will allow for us to continue to grow and enhance overall offerings for our residents and families at Mercy House," she said in a news release.