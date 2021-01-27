Penguins GM Jim Rutherford, who oversaw Cup wins, resigns

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford has resigned. The 71-year-old member of the Hockey Hall of Fame cited “personal reasons” behind the decision. Patrick Allvin will serve as the interim general manager while the club searches for a permanent replacement. Rutherford arrived in Pittsburgh in the summer of 2014 and oversaw a roster rebuild that helped the Penguins win consecutive Stanley Cups in 2016 and 2017.