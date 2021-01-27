Pennsylvania Senate OKs $912M pandemic recovery aid bill

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s state Senate is advancing legislation to distribute just over $900 million to aid schools and hospitality-related businesses hit hard by the coronavirus, as well as people struggling to pay rent or utility bills. The bill passed the Senate unanimously on Wednesday. It still requires approval from the state House of Representatives and Gov. Tom Wolf. Most of the $912 million is federal aid. Some of it, $145 million, is reserve cash from a worker’s compensation fund that Wolf asked lawmakers to send to businesses hit hard by the pandemic. The majority of the money, $570 million, would help people struggling to pay rent or utilities. Private schools would get $150 million.