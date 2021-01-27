Regulator says Australia must address Google ad dominance

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s competition watchdog says a lack of competition for Google and a lack of transparency in the digital advertising supply chain need to be addressed because they are impacting publishers, advertisers and consumers. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission released an interim report on its inquiry into the Google-dominated digital advertising services industry in Australia. Commission Chair Rod Sims says there’s a real lack of choice in the industry and Google often is acting on behalf of both publishers and advertisers for the same ad sale while selling its own ad inventory. A lawsuit in several U.S. states alleges Google engaged in anti-competitive conduct in online advertising and used its monopolistic power to control the prices and eliminate competition.