The Hammer makes one last trip to spot where he hit No. 715

ATLANTA (AP) — The Hammer made one last stop at the spot where he hit No. 715. Hank Aaron’s funeral service in Atlanta featured two former presidents and baseball’s longtime commissioner. Afterward, the hearse detoured on its way to the cemetery to swing through the site of the old Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium. That’s where Aaron broke one of America’s most iconic records when he passed Babe Ruth on April 8, 1974. The stadium is long gone, but a modest marker remains in a parking lot. The police- escorted procession passed through the lot on its way to Aaron’s burial at South-View Cemetery.