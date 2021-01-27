The Jewish Federation of Greater Binghamton urges education and reflection on International Holocaust Remembrance Day

(WBNG) -- January 27th is International Holocaust Remembrance Day and this year marks the 76th. anniversary of the liberation of the concentration and death camp Auschwitz - Birkenau.

Leaders across the world, from Presidents to the Pope, addressed the day and urged people to never forget.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Binghamton adds it's an extremely important day, not only to reflect on the past, but to also educate others, especially at a time when antisemitism is on the rise.

"We have to remember, so that we don't repeat the same mistakes of history, that we never again have a genocide and that we stand up to any kind of hatred, bigotry and racism," said Shelley Hubal, Executive Director of the Jewish Federation of Greater Binghamton.

She adds that it's also important for people to speak out when they encounter injustice, saying, "I think that's the legacy we owe to the survivors and victims of the Holocaust is speaking up."

The Federation adds there are many resources people can watch or read to engage with.

They add that today is usually a day of education and there is a Holocaust Remembrance Day in April where more commemorating events take place.