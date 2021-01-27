U.S. terrorism alert warns of politically motivated violence

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Department of Homeland Security has issued a national terrorism bulletin warning of the potential for lingering violence from people motivated by anti-government sentiment after President Joe Biden's election.

The department isn't citing a specific threat. But DHS points to "a heightened threat environment across the United States" that it believes "will persist" in the weeks since Biden took office.

DHS says it consulted with law enforcement and intelligence agencies before issuing the alert about the potential for homegrown violent extremism.

With the warning, the Biden administration is effectively stepping into the politically charged debate over how to describe or characterize acts motivated by political ideology