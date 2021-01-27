Voters to get final say on limiting governor disaster powers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania voters will be having the final say on a proposal by legislative Republicans to limit the governor’s powers during a disaster emergency. The House on Wednesday gave its OK to a proposed constitutional amendment that will cap disaster declarations at 21 days unless lawmakers extend them. It would also give lawmakers the ability to end a disaster declaration with a two-thirds vote. It’s expected to be on the ballot for the May 18 primary. Legislative Republicans have repeatedly tried to overturn pandemic response policies undertaken by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf over the past year. Because the two chambers have passed separate bills, one more vote in the House is expected on the Senate version before it’s considered approved.