Yemeni security official found dead, day after abduction

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemeni officials say a senior security official was found dead in the southern port city of Aden, just a day after his abduction. The officials say Brig. Ibrahim Harad was abducted late on Tuesday in front of his house in an Aden district. His body was found in the same district on Wednesday with multiple bullet wounds. No group has so far claimed responsibility for Harad’s abduction and death. Yemen has been convulsed by civil war since 2014, with Iran-backed Houthi rebels on one side and the internationally recognized government, which is supported by a Saudi-led coalition, on the other.