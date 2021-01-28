9 retired nuns in Michigan die of COVID-19 in January

DETROIT (AP) — Nine Roman Catholic nuns in southern Michigan have died in January due to a COVID-19 outbreak at their retirement home. The women lived at the headquarters campus of the Adrian Dominican Sisters in Adrian, 75 miles southwest of Detroit. Spokeswoman Angela Kessler says the Adrian Dominican Sisters went for months without a single case. Two weeks ago, the religious order announced an outbreak. It says “stringent protocols,” including quarantines, are being followed. More than 200 sisters who are retired from active ministry live in Adrian. COVID-19 has been cited in the deaths of dozens of retired or infirm nuns living in congregate settings.