Africa secures another 400 million COVID-19 vaccine doses

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says another 400 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been secured for the continent through the Serum Institute of India. The Africa CDC director says “I think we’re beginning to make very good progress.” An Africa CDC spokesman says the 400 million doses are of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. The news follows 270 million doses announced earlier this month. As with many vaccine deals, there are no immediate details on cost or how much people might pay per dose. Parts of Africa are seeing a strong second surge in coronavirus infections, which Nkengasong calls “very aggressive.”