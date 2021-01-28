Asia Today: Sri Lanka vaccinates 1st health workers, troops

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka has begun inoculating frontline health workers, military troops and police officers against COVID-19 amid warnings about infections among medical workers. The island nation has received 500,000 doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford University vaccine donated by India and manufactured by the Serum Institute of India. The government says 150,000 frontline health workers and 115,000 selected military and police will be the first recipients. Sri Lanka’s regulatory body approved the vaccine last week. Doctors say front-line health workers should be quickly inoculated to prevent the medical system from collapsing due to infections among medical staff.