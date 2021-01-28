At Sundance, pandemic dramas unfold on screen and off

NEW YORK (AP) — The pandemic has transformed the annual Sundance Film Festival into a largely virtual event, but it has also reshaped many of the films that will unspool there. The wide majority of Sundance’s films were shot before the arrival of COVID-19. But there are numerous films that managed the seemingly impossible feat of making a movie through the crisis, while many of us were worrying about having enough toilet paper. Sundance will supply the fullest look yet of moviemaking under the pandemic. Even in an independent film world predicated on a can-do spirit, the results are often striking for their resourcefulness. Sundance gets underway Thursday.