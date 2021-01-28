Biden pauses Trump policies as Blinken takes diplomatic helm

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has paused or put under review a wide swath of Trump-era foreign policies as America’s new top diplomat takes the helm of the State Department. The administration is placing at least temporarily holds on several big-ticket arms sales to the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, new Secretary of State Antony Blinken says he is looking urgently at a terrorism designation against Yemen’s Houthi rebels that his predecessor enacted shortly before leaving office. On his first full day on the job Blinken also said the administration has initiated a comprehensive review of the U.S. relationship with Russia and is examining details of a U.S.-Taliban peace deal signed nearly a year ago.