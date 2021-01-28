Bitter cold is here – how cold will it get?

Tonight: Variable clouds and very cold. Lake effect snow showers and squalls. 1-4” possible inside persistent snow bands. Wide range in temperatures likely. Life-threatening wind chills. Wind chills 5 to 15 below zero for many locations, 15 to 25 below zero north and northeast toward morning. Windy. Wind: NW 10-17G25-30 Low: -6 to 10

Forecast Discussion:

The coldest air of the winter is here and will stick around for a bit. Lows could range widely depending on clouds in your area. In the clearest sky lows could drop to as low as -6. With clouds dominant lows likely range from 5 to 10 above for a decent portion of the area. The lowest temperatures are expected northeast. The issue tonight will be the dangerous wind chills. Chills east could drop as low as -25 by morning. Most of the area stays in the 5 to 15 below range. Squalls and lake snow are possible with 1-4” of fluff possible by morning in persistent snow.

We'll let you know on 12 News This Morning how long the cold will last and whether or not we are still monitoring a potential storm early next week.