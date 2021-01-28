Broome County releases guidance for return of high-risk sports

(WBNG) -- Broome County has issued guidance for high-risk sports.

This follows Broome County Executive Jason Garnar's announcement to allow high-risk sports on Wednesday.

The document covers a variety of topics, and is broken down into sections including spectators, masks, monitoring, testing, physical distancing risks, travel, and consent and clearances.

The biggest takeaways:

Each school district will have to submit its own plan to the Broome County Health Department.

For now, spectators will not be allowed to attend.

Masks must be worn at all times.

The county recommends everyone involved in high-risk sports undergo weekly COVID-19 testing.

For a full look at the guidance, see below.