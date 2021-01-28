Broome County releases guidance for return of high-risk sports

Broome County releases guidance for return of high-risk sportsUpdated
(WBNG) -- Broome County has issued guidance for high-risk sports.
This follows Broome County Executive Jason Garnar's announcement to allow high-risk sports on Wednesday.
The document covers a variety of topics, and is broken down into sections including spectators, masks, monitoring, testing, physical distancing risks, travel, and consent and clearances.
The biggest takeaways:
- Each school district will have to submit its own plan to the Broome County Health Department.
- For now, spectators will not be allowed to attend.
- Masks must be worn at all times.
- The county recommends everyone involved in high-risk sports undergo weekly COVID-19 testing.
For a full look at the guidance, see below.1-28-2021-Higher-Risk-Sports-Plan-FINAL