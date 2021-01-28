Families of Texas couple killed in drug raid sue city, cops

HOUSTON (AP) — The families of a couple killed in a 2019 drug raid by Houston police are alleging in newly filed lawsuits that the deaths of their loved ones were the tragic result of a narcotics unit that for years was rife with corruption and no accountability and now has many of its members under indictment. Relatives of Dennis Tuttle and his wife, Rhogena Nicholas, said on Thursday that filing the federal civil rights lawsuits is the only way they will get answers from police and city officials about how the couple was killed. Mayor Sylvester Turner says the overwhelming number of Houston police officers are doing an “outstanding job.”