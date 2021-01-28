Fans or no fans? Tokyo Olympic organizers still mum

TOKYO (AP) — One of the biggest unanswered questions about the Tokyo Olympics deals with fans. Will there be any from abroad? And will fans of any sort be allowed in outdoor stadiums or smaller indoor arenas? Organizing committee President Yoshiro Mori says “no spectators is one of the options.” The International Olympic Committee and Tokyo organizers will roll out their “Playbook” next week. The detailed plan about how to hold the games during a pandemic will set down strict rules for thousands of athletes arriving in Japan. The Nikkan Sports newspaper reports that organizers are expected to announce “soon” that fans from abroad will not be allowed to attend.