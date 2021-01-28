Finnish Arctic town bids for 2032 Olympics in climate move

HELSINKI (AP) — A tiny town in Finland’s Arctic Lapland region is bidding to host the 2032 Summer Olympics in a tongue-in-cheek awareness-building campaign with serious undertones to draw attention to the effects of global warming. Salla, the self-proclaimed coldest place in Lapland located just north of the Arctic Circle, launched the international “Salla 2032 Summer Games Candidate City” campaign earlier this week complete with a news conference and a promotional video on YouTube. Salla Mayor Erkki Parkkinen told Finnish media that the campaign aims to draw attention to the consequences of climate change, describing 2032 as a turning point after which Salla and other Arctic places will “cease to exist as we know them” with the melting of ice and snow amid ever-warmer winters.