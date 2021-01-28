Former Obama aide to be tapped as Iran envoy, angering hawks

WASHINGTON (AP) — A top national security aide to former President Barack Obama will be tapped as U.S. envoy for Iran. A senior State Department official and several other people familiar with the matter say Secretary of State Antony Blinken will name Rob Malley as the Biden administration’s point person on Iran. The appointment is to be formally announced Friday. Malley currently runs the International Crisis Group. Iran hawks are aghast, believing Malley to be a key architect of the 2015 nuclear deal that former President Donald Trump withdrew from. Deal supporters have praised Malley for his expertise.