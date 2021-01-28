Extradited teacher appears in Australia court on sex charges

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A former teacher extradited from Israel after a six-year legal battle has appeared in an Australian court to face charges of sexually abusing several students at a Jewish school in Melbourne. Malka Leifer appeared in Melbourne Magistrates Court by video link from a police station where she is in COVID-19 quarantine. Wearing a headscarf, she sat with her head in her hands during the 20-minute hearing where the 74 charges against her were read in court for the first time. She did not respond when the judge asked if she could see and hear the proceedings. She previously has maintained her innocence against accusations of sexually abusing several former students at a Jewish school in Melbourne. She did not apply for bail.