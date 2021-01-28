French police face sanction for Macarena party amid virus

PARIS (AP) — Some two dozen French police officials are facing internal punishment for holding a party inside a police station where they were filmed dancing the Macarena and violating multiple virus protection rules. A police spokesperson said that those involved in the party in the Paris suburb of Aubervilliers were ordered to file reports on their actions and that “sanctions are planned.” The video prompted criticism at a time when French police are out every night enforcing a 6 p.m.-6 a.m. virus curfew designed to slow new infections. French police are also under scrutiny for rights abuses during violent protests and identity checks.