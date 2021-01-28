Fresh outbreak in Vietnam grows to 82, company closed

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Vietnam has reported 82 new coronavirus cases, hours after confirming the first two infections in nearly two months. Seventy-two of the cases came from an electronic company in Hai Duong province, where a 34-year-old female employee tested positive after her colleague was found to carry the virus from Osaka, Japan, several days earlier. The Health Ministry says the woman who was tested in Japan carried the U.K. variant, which could spread faster. The company with over 2,200 workers was closed for disinfection and the provincial authority locked down surrounding communities to curb the outbreak. Over 3,000 people in the area will be tested. In neighboring Quang Ninh province, 10 people tested positive after a man working at the airport was confirmed to be infected.