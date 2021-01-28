Greek students, teachers defy weeklong ban on protests

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Thousands of students and teachers in Greece have held demonstrations in Athens and second-largest city Thessaloniki against proposed education reforms, defying a weeklong public ban on protests imposed as part of measures to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. About 4,000 people, wearing masks to protect against the virus, marched through the streets of Athens on Thursday. Another roughly 1,500 protesters demonstrated in Thessaloniki. Students and teachers oppose education reforms that include plans to set up a state security division at university campuses.