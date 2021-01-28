Hurt California inmate firefighter released from ICE hold

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — An injured California inmate firefighter has been released from federal immigration detention and is home with his parents and sister for the first time since his arrest more than two decades ago when he was age 16. Bounchan Keola was hurt when a tree fell on him while he was helping fight a deadly wildfire southwest of Redding in Northern California in early October. He was released from a California state prison two weeks later but was immediately picked up by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. His attorney says Keola was freed Wednesday under a court precedent that says detainees can’t be held indefinitely if they can’t be deported and if they aren’t dangerous or a flight risk.