India donates first 500,000 doses of vaccine to Sri Lanka

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s president has welcomed the first 500,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine from India, which has donated the shots to eight countries in the region. The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine was manufactured by the Serum Institute of India. Sri Lanka says 150,000 health workers and 115,000 selected military and police troops will be the first to be inoculated at six hospitals in Colombo and its suburbs. India’s donation covers 250,000 people and Sri Lanka is making efforts to obtain more vaccines, either through donation or purchase. The country has ordered 2 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine and is planning to order 3 million more from India. It also expects some from the U.N. COVAX Facility to be able to vaccine 20% of the population.