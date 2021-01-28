India says China ties at crossroads amid border standoff

NEW DELHI (AP) — India says its relationship with China is at a crossroads with the months-old military standoff in mountainous border areas profoundly disturbing the ties. India’s external affairs minister said in a speech that if peace and tranquillity in the border areas are disturbed, so will the rest of the relationship, and there will be profound repercussions for the entire world. Indian and Chinese soldiers brawled again last week, after 20 Indian troops died last year in a fist fight with the Chinese along the disputed border. The standoff has continued despite nine rounds of meetings involving local military commanders and the political dialogue by foreign and defense ministers.