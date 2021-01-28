Iran says production of enriched uranium exceeds goals

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian state TV says Iran has exceeded 17 kilograms of 20% enriched uranium within a month’s time. That moves Iran’s nuclear program closer to weapons-grade enrichment levels amid heightened tensions with the U.S. Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, during a visit to the country’s Fordo nuclear facility, said in a televised speech Thursday that in less than a month, scientists would reach 17 kilograms (37.5 pounds) of 20% enriched uranium. Uranium enriched to 20% is a short technical step away from weapons-grade 90% enrichment. Western nations have criticized Iran’s enrichment activity and called on Tehran to adhere to a 2015 nuclear accord.