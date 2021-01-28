Long-distance hikes could enable spread of COVID-19

(WBNG) -- Health experts say getting outside is important, but long-distance hikes could pose a risk.

The Appalachian Trail Conservancy is advising against long-distance hikes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Broome County Health Department says long-distance hikes can pose a risk when hikes spend the night or share meals with others they may not know.

"If you did have a long-distance hike planned and you're still going to do that, it would be best to spread out. If it's possible to sleep in a tent versus a structure with many people, that would be a good idea," said Broome County Health Department Director Rebecca Kaufman.

The Appalachian Trail Conservancy has advised postponing long-distance hikes until 2022, or when the CDC has deemed the pandemic under control.

If you still choose to hike, BCHD says you must follow all quarantine regulations if you plan to leave the state.