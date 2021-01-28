Michigan Sen. Peters to lead Dem efforts to expand majority

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Sen. Gary Peters, who won a tough reelection race in the fall, will lead Democrats’ efforts to expand their current razor-thin Senate majority in 2022. He will head the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee. Next year, Democrats will have chances to pick up seats in states such as Pennsylvania, North Carolina — where incumbents will not seek reelection — and Wisconsin. Democrats also will need to protect incumbents in Georgia, Arizona, Nevada and New Hampshire. The Senate is split 50-50, with Vice President Kamala Harris serving as the tie-breaker for Democrats.