Novavax vaccine seems effective against COVID-19 in UK study

Novavax Inc. said Thursday that its COVID-19 vaccine appears 89% effective, based on early findings from a British study. The shot also seems to work against new mutated strains of the virus circulating in that country and South Africa, though not quite as well. The announcement comes amid worry about whether a variety of vaccines being rolled out around the world will be strong enough to protect against worrisome new variants – and also the world needs new types of shoots to boost scarce supplies.