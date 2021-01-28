On ‘Heaux Tales,’ Jazmine Sullivan lets the stories unfold

NEW YORK (AP) — It took time for Jazmine Sullivan to get past writer’s block and finish the songs that make up “Heaux Tales,” her critically acclaimed new EP highlighting feminism, sexuality, classism, body-shaming and more. It’s the Grammy-nominated R&B star’s first release since 2015’s “Reality Show,” and Sullivan says though she’s happy with the outcome, the process to complete the project was painful. “Heaux Tales” debuted at No. 4 on Billboard’s 200 albums chart this month and Sullivan said she has plans to work with Emmy nominee Issa Rae on a visual project to match the album.